TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:57 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
_____
893 FPUS54 KLUB 212154
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ035-220915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-220915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-220915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-220915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-220915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-220915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-220915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-220915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the evening. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-220915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-220915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-220915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-220915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-220915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-220915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the evening. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-220915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-220915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-220915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-220915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-220915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-220915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-220915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-220915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-220915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-220915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
454 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
