Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny

with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

