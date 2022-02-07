TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

577 FPUS54 KLCH 071012

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ180-072300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-072300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-072300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-072300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-072300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ260-072300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-072300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-072300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

412 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

66

