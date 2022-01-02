TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

_____

836 FPUS54 KLCH 020937

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

TXZ180-022230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

16 to 26.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

17 to 27 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-022230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-022230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ216-022230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-022230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings 17 to 27.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. North winds up to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to

29 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-022230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to

28.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

19 to 29 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ261-022230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ262-022230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather