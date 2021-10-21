TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ 590 FPUS54 KLCH 210815 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 TXZ180-212215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ201-212215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ215-212215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ216-212215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ259-212215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ260-212215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ261-212215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ262-212215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 315 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ 87 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather