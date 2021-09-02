TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

TXZ180-022330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-022330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-022330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ216-022330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ259-022330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ260-022330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ261-022330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ262-022330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

427 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

