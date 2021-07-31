TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

