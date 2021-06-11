TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ 498 FPUS54 KLCH 110829 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 TXZ180-112215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ201-112215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-112215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-112215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-112215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ260-112215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ261-112215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-112215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 329 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ Rua _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather