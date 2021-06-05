TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather