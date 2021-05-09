TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

922 FPUS54 KLCH 090813

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

313 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather