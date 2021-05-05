TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ201-052230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ215-052230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ216-052230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ259-052230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ260-052230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ261-052230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ262-052230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

