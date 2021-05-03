TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 412 FPUS54 KLCH 030900 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 TXZ180-032130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ201-032130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ215-032130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ216-032130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ259-032130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ260-032130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ261-032130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ262-032130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 400 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ 25 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather