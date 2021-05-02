TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021 _____ 428 FPUS54 KLCH 020817 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 TXZ180-022215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ201-022215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ215-022215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ216-022215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ259-022215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ260-022215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ261-022215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ262-022215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and occasional thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ 50 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather