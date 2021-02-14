TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ 450 FPUS54 KLCH 141014 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 TXZ180-142215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and snow in the evening, then light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 10 to 20. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. Wind chill readings 13 to 23. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ201-142215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 13 to 23. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 6 to 16. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 2 to 12. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-142215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and chance of rain in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 14 to 24. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, light sleet and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 8 to 18. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ216-142215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and chance of rain in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, light sleet and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 11 to 21. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 6 to 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 7 to 17 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-142215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 12 to 22. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 3 to 13. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 4 to 14 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ260-142215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then light freezing rain, light sleet and snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 12 to 22. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 9 to 19. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 16 to 26. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ261-142215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 11 to 21. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 to 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-142215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 414 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY... .TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then chance of snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 13 to 23. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ Rua _____