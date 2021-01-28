TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

TXZ180-282230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-282230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-282230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-282230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-282230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ260-282230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ261-282230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ262-282230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

