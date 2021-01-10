TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021 _____ 128 FPUS54 KLCH 100958 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 TXZ180-102215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with snow showers likely and light sleet in the evening, then chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ201-102215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Colder. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-102215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ216-102215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-102215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with snow showers likely and light sleet in the evening, then snow showers and showers likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ260-102215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers and showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ261-102215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-102215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 358 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ 50 _____