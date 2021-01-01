TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

TXZ180-012245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ201-012245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ215-012245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ216-012245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ259-012245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ260-012245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ261-012245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ262-012245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

