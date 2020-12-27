TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020 _____ 469 FPUS54 KLCH 271047 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 TXZ180-272315- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ201-272315- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ215-272315- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ216-272315- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ259-272315- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ260-272315- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ261-272315- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ262-272315- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 447 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ 87 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather