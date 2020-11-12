TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-122215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming

east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

