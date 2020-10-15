TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

301 FPUS54 KLCH 151559

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

TXZ180-152215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-152215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-152215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-152215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-152215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-152215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-152215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-152215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather