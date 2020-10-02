TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020
_____
684 FPUS54 KLCH 020920
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
TXZ180-022315-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ201-022315-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ215-022315-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-022315-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ259-022315-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ260-022315-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ261-022315-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-022315-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
420 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
13
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather