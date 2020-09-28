TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020
_____
876 FPUS54 KLCH 280857
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
TXZ180-282215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ201-282215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ215-282215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ216-282215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ259-282215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ260-282215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ261-282215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ262-282215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
357 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather