.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ201-212230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ215-212230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ216-212230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ259-212230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ260-212230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ261-212230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ262-212230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
