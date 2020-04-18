TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020
872 FPUS54 KLCH 180916
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
TXZ180-182230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ201-182230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ215-182230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ216-182230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ259-182230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ260-182230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ261-182230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ262-182230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
416 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
