TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

TXZ180-132230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-132230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-132230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ216-132230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ259-132230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-132230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-132230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ262-132230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

