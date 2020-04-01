TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

703 FPUS54 KLCH 010905

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

TXZ180-012130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-012130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-012130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-012130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-012130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-012130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-012130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-012130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather