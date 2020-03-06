TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

TXZ180-062300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ201-062300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-062300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-062300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-062300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ260-062300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ261-062300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-062300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

356 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

