TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
313 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
