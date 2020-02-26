TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
453 FPUS54 KLCH 262132
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
TXZ180-271015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds
becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ201-271015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ215-271015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-271015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ259-271015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ260-271015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-271015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ262-271015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
332 PM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
