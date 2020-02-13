TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ201-132215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ215-132215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ216-132215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ259-132215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ260-132215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ261-132215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ262-132215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
307 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
