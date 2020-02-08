TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

