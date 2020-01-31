TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance
of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
302 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south up
to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60.
