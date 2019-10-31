TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

TXZ180-312300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-312300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming north up to

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-312300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-312300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-312300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ260-312300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ261-312300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-312300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

