Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ216-182215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

359 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

