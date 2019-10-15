TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
587 FPUS54 KLCH 150910
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
TXZ180-152215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ201-152215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ215-152215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ216-152215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ259-152215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ260-152215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ261-152215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming west up to
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ262-152215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
410 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather