National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

TXZ180-082245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-082245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-082245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-082245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-082245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-082245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ261-082245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-082245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

352 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

