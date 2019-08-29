TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

TXZ180-292215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-292215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ216-292215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ259-292215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-292215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-292215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ262-292215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

