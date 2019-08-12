TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

032 FPUS54 KLCH 120915

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

TXZ180-122130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-122130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-122130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-122130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-122130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-122130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-122130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-122130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather