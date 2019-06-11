TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

