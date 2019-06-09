TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ201-092215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
north up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ215-092215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ216-092215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ259-092215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ260-092215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-092215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming north
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ262-092215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
339 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
