TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

281 FPUS54 KLCH 050917

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

TXZ180-052330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-052330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ215-052330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-052330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-052330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-052330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-052330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ262-052330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

417 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather