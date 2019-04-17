TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

174 FPUS54 KLCH 170920

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

TXZ180-172130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-172130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-172130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-172130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-172130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-172130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-172130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-172130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather