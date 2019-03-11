TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
