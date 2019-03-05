TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

TXZ180-052215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-052215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-052215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ216-052215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-052215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ260-052215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ261-052215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-052215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

