TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ201-041145-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TXZ215-041145-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ216-041145-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ259-041145-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ260-041145-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ261-041145-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ262-041145-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
420 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
