TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
060 FPUS54 KLCH 021015
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
TXZ180-022230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-022230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-022230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-022230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-022230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-022230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-022230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-022230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CST Sat Mar 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
$$
25
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather