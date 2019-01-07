TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
359 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
