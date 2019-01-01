TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

317 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

