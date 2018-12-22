TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up
to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
