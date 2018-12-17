TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

098 FPUS54 KLCH 171524

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

TXZ180-172215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

924 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather